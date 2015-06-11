BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies reports Q1 2017 consolidated net loss $0.32 per share
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
June 11 Spirit Pub Company Plc
* Greene King and Spirit announce that Greene King has waived CMA approval condition to which offer was subject.
* As a result, offer is no longer conditional on CMA approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Macy's year-old strategy of opening its Backstage off-price chain within its existing department stores drives traffic into the main store, the retailer said on Thursday, but analysts said the move confuses customers and could hurt Macy's longer-term results.