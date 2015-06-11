BRIEF-Intelgenx reports Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 Theraclion SA :
* Announces first sale in Egypt and over 100 leads from German and Italian congresses
* First Echopulse sale in Egypt with AB Care, local distributor of Theraclion
* System will be installed at EgyHiFu, a center in Cairo, specialized in the treatment of abdominal and prostate tumors using HIFU technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apricus Biosciences provides corporate update and first quarter 2017 financial results