May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Atos SE :
* Acquires software solutions for IT monitoring
* Acquisition of solutions from Blue Elephant Systems GmbH
* Blue Elephant Systems technologies will be integrated into Atos portfolio for big data and security and some Blue Elephant systems employees will transfer to Atos
* Key systems which Atos will acquire are MIDAS product line and the solution boom
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer raises $2.1 billion in oversubscribed credit facility