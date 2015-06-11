June 11 Elekta AB

* Details on action program at Capital Markets Day

* Says action program entails company-wide cost reduction initiatives as well as efficiency programs to reduce cost of goods sold

* Says program aims at a total cost reduction of SEK 450 million to be realized in next two years

* Says in mid-term (fiscal years 2016/17 and 2017/18), Elekta aims at 3-5 percent net sales growth per year in local currency and to increase EBITA margin by more than 6 percentage points

* Says first priority is a return to growth during second half of fiscal year 2015/16, with an improved EBITA margin

* Says in long-term, Elekta aims at net sales growth of more than 10 percent per year, EBITA growth to exceed sales growth in SEK, a return on capital employed of more than 20 percent and a net debt/equity ratio not to exceed 0.50