June 11 Elekta AB
* Details on action program at Capital Markets Day
* Says action program entails company-wide cost reduction
initiatives as well as efficiency programs to reduce cost of
goods sold
* Says program aims at a total cost reduction of SEK 450
million to be realized in next two years
* Says in mid-term (fiscal years 2016/17 and 2017/18),
Elekta aims at 3-5 percent net sales growth per year in local
currency and to increase EBITA margin by more than 6 percentage
points
* Says first priority is a return to growth during second
half of fiscal year 2015/16, with an improved EBITA margin
* Says in long-term, Elekta aims at net sales growth of more
than 10 percent per year, EBITA growth to exceed sales growth in
SEK, a return on capital employed of more than 20 percent and a
net debt/equity ratio not to exceed 0.50
(Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)