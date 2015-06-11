BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment & Shawn "Jay Z" Carter sign exclusive touring partnership
* Shawn "Jay Z" Carter and Live Nation announced an exclusive touring partnership
June 11 Neopost SA :
* Announces completion of ODIRNANE convertible bond launch
* Issues nominal amount of approximately 265 million euros ($298.39 million), representing a potential dilution of 13.3 pct of company's share capital
May 11 Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.