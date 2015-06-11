BRIEF-Onex increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 Brikor Ltd :
* Ben Ngubane has resigned as an independent non-executive director of board with effect from 5 May, 2015
* Resigned following his appointment to Eskom board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chemtrade logistics income fund redeems 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures