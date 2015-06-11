BRIEF-Alpha Grissin postpones the hearing of the bankruptcy petition filed to Nov. 7, 2018
May 11 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA:
June 11 Chemical Specialities Ltd
* Update regarding business rescue proceedings and continued suspension of shares
* Business rescue practioners ("brps") have received two extension and will publish business rescue plan for chemspec, by June 30 2015
* Trading in both ordinary and preference shares of company will remain suspended until completion of voluntary business rescue proceedings
* Also obtained a liquidation value for assets of S.A. Business, from a reputable firm of valuators
* Current extension is until June 17 2015
* Expect to receive several binding offers and will then negotiate with parties in order to sign a binding transaction before end of June.
* BRPs have received six non-binding offers for whole business as a going concern and/or various select subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.