BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment & Shawn "Jay Z" Carter sign exclusive touring partnership
* Shawn "Jay Z" Carter and Live Nation announced an exclusive touring partnership
June 11 Wind Mobile SA :
* Its unit, Software Mind, will implement 'Ilumio' software in Hilton Double Tree hotel in Cracow, Poland
* Ilumio is software which provides multimedia entertainment system and facilitates hotel guest management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.