June 11 Intracom Holdings SA

* Its subsidiary Intrasoft International implements 3.6 million euros ($4.05 million) EU co-funded project to upgrade services of Greek Labour Inspectorate

* Says expected completion by the end of FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GgHeJr

