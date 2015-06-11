Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 11 Intracom Holdings SA
* Its subsidiary Intrasoft International implements 3.6 million euros ($4.05 million) EU co-funded project to upgrade services of Greek Labour Inspectorate
* Says expected completion by the end of FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GgHeJr
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer raises $2.1 billion in oversubscribed credit facility