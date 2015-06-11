June 11 Image Systems Nordic AB :

* Says RemaSawco, a subsidiary of Image Systems, receives order of about 4.1 million Swedish crowns ($497,663.41) from Estonian sawmill AS Toftan

* Says installation and settlement of the project will take place in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

