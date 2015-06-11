Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 11 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* Says RemaSawco, a subsidiary of Image Systems, receives order of about 4.1 million Swedish crowns ($497,663.41) from Estonian sawmill AS Toftan
* Says installation and settlement of the project will take place in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2385 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer raises $2.1 billion in oversubscribed credit facility