Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 11 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :
* Successfully completes capital increase
* Increases free float to 40 pct
* Gross proceeds in the amount of about 1.75 million euros ($1.97 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage: