June 11 Scana Industrier ASA :

* Says resolved to file a bankruptcy petition against its Polish subsidiary Scana Zamech Sp. Z.o.o on the basis of defaulted loans and receivables that Scana Zamech has taken up in the parent companies

* Says the bankruptcy is not expected to have a significant effect on Scanas financial position and will not have any negative effects on the existing loan agreement or the previously announced refinancing Source text for Eikon:

