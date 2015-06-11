BRIEF-Alpha Grissin postpones the hearing of the bankruptcy petition filed to Nov. 7, 2018
May 11 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA:
June 11 Scana Industrier ASA :
* Says resolved to file a bankruptcy petition against its Polish subsidiary Scana Zamech Sp. Z.o.o on the basis of defaulted loans and receivables that Scana Zamech has taken up in the parent companies
* Says the bankruptcy is not expected to have a significant effect on Scanas financial position and will not have any negative effects on the existing loan agreement or the previously announced refinancing Source text for Eikon:
