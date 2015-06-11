BRIEF-Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage:
June 11 Telforceone SA :
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.10 zloty per share or 819,585 zlotys ($222,877) in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6773 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage:
* Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada