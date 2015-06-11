BRIEF-Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage:
June 11 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Says Last year ZetaDisplay signed a collaboration agreement with a furniture chain for the supply of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing
* ZetaDisplay estimates the value of the continued delivery in 2015 to an amount of about 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($424,731.51) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2405 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage:
* Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada