June 11 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Says has rearranged its long-term revolving credit
facility and term loan agreement
* Says signed revolving credit facility and term loan
agreement about in total of 175 million euros ($196.44 million)
will replace existing financing agreement that was signed on May
15, 2013
* Says new financing agreement consists of 100 million euros
revolving credit facility and Swedish crown denominated
amortized term loan agreement approximately in total of 75
million euros
* Revolving credit facility and term loan agreement will
mature in three years from signing of agreement
* Danske Bank acted as coordinator and agent in transaction
* Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, Pohjola Bank and SEB were acting
as mandated lead arrangers
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)