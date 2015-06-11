BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 Binckbank NV :
* Vincent Germyns appointed CEO
* This function is expected to be fulfilled in second half of 2015
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.