UPDATE 3-Starboard buys 5.7 pct stake in Parexel, joining other activists
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
June 11 Crossject SAa
* Announces details of share buyback programme
* Maximum number of shares to be bought back is 478,981 (7.2 percent of capital)
* Maximum price 20 euros ($22.5) per share
* Maximum buyback value is 13,301,940 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11 California Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday revised his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, raising total spending by 2.2 percent and increasing funding for schools and transportation, even as he warned that the state's economy likely cannot sustain the growth of recent years.