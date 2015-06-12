BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Medcap Publ AB :
* Q4 2014/2015 EBITDA 11.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.40 million) versus 11.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2014/2015 net sales 234.3 million crowns versus 271.2 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2252 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.