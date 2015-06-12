BRIEF-Cytosorbents reports positive refresh i trial results
* Cytosorbents Corp- achieved primary safety endpoint of study with a favorable adjudication of all serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* To introduce proton therapy cancer treatment in India together with Philips India through exclusive alliance
* Alliance combines IBA's strengths in proton therapy and Philips' expertise in clinical informatics and innovative imaging techniques for therapy planning and guidance
* Plans future launch of first proton therapy center in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cytosorbents Corp- achieved primary safety endpoint of study with a favorable adjudication of all serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of metreleptin data