BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec
June 12 Ales Groupe SA :
* Acquires Boy Diffusion, a company specializing in the distribution of products for hairdressers
* Says together with previous acquisition of Distri-Coiff, the two acquisitions are to have about 15 million euro ($16.84 million) impact on full year 2015 revenue
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees