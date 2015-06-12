June 12 Ales Groupe SA :

* Acquires Boy Diffusion, a company specializing in the distribution of products for hairdressers

* Says together with previous acquisition of Distri-Coiff, the two acquisitions are to have about 15 million euro ($16.84 million) impact on full year 2015 revenue Source text: bit.ly/1IyiQUq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)