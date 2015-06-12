BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Segro Plc :
* Segro and M&G Real Estate to dissolve Heathrow Big Box joint venture
* Exchanged contracts with M&G Real Estate to dissolve Heathrow Big Box Industrial And Distribution Fund ahead of its termination date in June 2016
* Segro will sell HCH House in Poyle to M&G Real Estate for £15.0 million
* Transaction is expected to complete before end of June 2015
* Segro will take full ownership of Axis Park which is valued at £144.9 million
* M&G Real estate will take full ownership of Heathrow Corporate Park at a value of £118.7 million
* All three assets will be sold at prices in line with december 2014 book values Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.