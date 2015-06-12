BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Tullett Prebon Plc
* John Phizackerley will announce a number of new senior management hires
* Management of business initiatives and strengthening of control and support functions is estimated to increase ongoing costs by less than 1 pct of revenue annually, of which just over three-quarters will be incurred in 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID:nRSL9780Pa ] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.