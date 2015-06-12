BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
June 12 Prime Living publ AB :
* Announces results of offering of company's ordinary shares
* Offering was oversubscribed
* Company receives proceeds of up to about 176 million Swedish crowns ($21.36 million) before deduction of transaction costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2408 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5