June 12 Euronext:

* Announced on Thursday that 862,500 shares of Wallix Group have been allocated after full exercise of IPO extension option

* Shares allocated at offering price of 10.5 euro ($11.79) per share

* Total number of 3,897,180 Wallix Group shares are admitted to trading

* First trading date on Alternext - public segment is June 16 ($1 = 0.8908 euros)