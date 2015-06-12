June 12 Kancera AB :

* Says Kancera HDAC6 project awarded grant from VINNOVA

* Says Kancera has been awarded a grant of a total of 2,000,000 Swedish crowns ($242,769) from Swedish innovation agency VINNOVA Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2383 Swedish crowns)