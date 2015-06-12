BRIEF-Cytosorbents reports positive refresh i trial results
* Cytosorbents Corp- achieved primary safety endpoint of study with a favorable adjudication of all serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Kancera AB :
* Says Kancera HDAC6 project awarded grant from VINNOVA
* Says Kancera has been awarded a grant of a total of 2,000,000 Swedish crowns ($242,769) from Swedish innovation agency VINNOVA Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2383 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of metreleptin data