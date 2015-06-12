BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Svolder AB :
* Q3 net income 57.7 million Swedish crowns ($7.01 million) versus 114.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net asset value up 3.9 pct to 119.40 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2294 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.