BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
June 12 Prime Living publ AB :
* Acquires construction rights in kind and decides on a conditional acquisition of construction rights in kind
* Completes approved non-cash issue of 233,000 common shares to acquire all shares in company Beryll Invest AB, which partly owns construction rights in Gothenburg
* Acquisition of shares is done based on valuation of about 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.91 million), which corresponds to 103 crowns per common share in Prime Living
* Has decided to carry out an additional non-cash issue of 116,500 ordinary shares as consideration for acquisition of shares in a company which is still under formation
* The company under formation is valued to about 12 million Swedish crowns and subscription price for the issued shares amounts to 103 crowns per ordinary share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5