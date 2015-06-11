BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 Hitit Holding :
* FY 2014 revenue of 97.1 million lira ($35.86 million) versus 218.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 23,325 lira versus profit of 768,272 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7078 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.