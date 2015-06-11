BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 Ascencio SCA :
* Reports H1 rental income of 17.2 million euros ($19.33 million) versus 15.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating result is 14.4 million euros, up by 8.4 percent
* H1 current net income is 10.6 million euros, up by 15.5 percent
* Sees full year rental income of 35.4 million euros
* Expects to distribute full year dividend of at least 3.0 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.