BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Labat Africa Ltd
* Labat will acquire 100 pct of Reinhardt Transport Group (RTG) for a consideration of r645 million
* Labat and RTG have now concluded an agreement for acquisition subject to certain conditions precedent
* It is intended that financing will be structured by way of r325 million of debt and balance through a private placement of shares in Labat
* Effective date of transaction is 1 August 2015
* GEM has extended its funding commitment with an equity facility of $100 million (r1.2 billion) to Labat for a further five years, to fund further acquisitions in transport and logistics sector
* Shares will be issued by way of a private placing with a preference given to bee investors, existing Labat shareholders and RTG vendors and management
* Intends issuing 240 million new Labat shares at 150 cents per share to settle balance of cash consideration
* Post transaction; RTG will become a subsidiary of labat. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.