BRIEF-Vidinova cuts stake to 6.07 pct in Addnode
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 Office of Communications:
* Proposes lower prices for high-speed business lines
* Controls on wholesale prices BT charges for products using leased telecoms lines
* Today consulting on proposed level of those controls, which would apply to some of BT's wholesale leased line prices
* New controls should lead to significant real-terms price reductions for most customers of 2 bln stg leased lines market
* Main charge controls relate to two groups of services - or 'baskets' - provided by BT
* Ofcom expects to publish its final decisions in Q1 of 2016, taking effect from 1 April 2016
* Consumer mobile and broadband operators, which use leased lines to transfer data on their networks, would also see savings which could be passed on to customers
* Is proposing a form of charge control that aims to bring prices down to costs over a three-year period
* This type of control, which is linked to inflation based on consumer price index, provides an incentive for BT to make efficiency gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 Two-thirds of Pearson shareholders symbolically rejected its remuneration report at the publishing firm's annual general meeting on Friday, making clear their disapproval of the company's performance in the last year.