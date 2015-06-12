BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on June 11, 2015 purchased 3 050 265 shares in Norwegian Property at 9.90 Norwegian crowns per share
* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 255 403 069 shares, representing approximately 46.6 percent of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.