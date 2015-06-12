June 12 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on June 11, 2015 purchased 3 050 265 shares in Norwegian Property at 9.90 Norwegian crowns per share

* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 255 403 069 shares, representing approximately 46.6 percent of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property

