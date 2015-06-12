June 12 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:

* Merko Ehitus AS and Olainfarm will be added to OMX Baltic 10 index as of July 1

* City Service and Panevezio Statybos Trestas will be removed from OMX Baltic 10 index as of July 1 Source text: bit.ly/1JNYet8

