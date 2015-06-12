June 12 Technopolis Oyj :

* Says main factors behind this are a good operational start for year, a stable outlook for rest of year and non-recurring gains of 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million)

* Says expects net sales to grow 4 pct - 6 pct (2014: 161.7 million euros) and EBITDA by 5 pct - 7 pct (2014: 87.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)