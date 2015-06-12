BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec
June 12 Glanbia Plc
* Appointed Mr. Henry Corbally as Chairman.
* Corbally succeeds Mr. Liam Herlihy, who retired as Chairman and director of company on 12 May 2015.
* Also appointed Mr. Patrick Murphy as one of two vice-Chairmen of Glanbia Plc in succession to Mr. Corbally
