June 12 Worthington Group Plc :

* Requested 28-day extension to period of time whereby Nuna Minerals must either announce firm intention to make an offer or announce no intention

* Progress is being made in relation to proposed refinancing of Nuna by Greenland Mining Management Ltd

* Extended deadline is now 5 pm on July 10, 2015

* Takeover panel has consented to this extension