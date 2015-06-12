BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec
June 12 Worthington Group Plc :
* Requested 28-day extension to period of time whereby Nuna Minerals must either announce firm intention to make an offer or announce no intention
* Progress is being made in relation to proposed refinancing of Nuna by Greenland Mining Management Ltd
* Extended deadline is now 5 pm on July 10, 2015
* Extended deadline is now 5 pm on July 10, 2015

* Takeover panel has consented to this extension
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016