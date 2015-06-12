BRIEF-Oponeo.pl April net sales up 0.5 pct YoY
* Company's April net sales at 75.4 million zlotys ($19.6 million), up 0.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8392 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 CMA
* Refers sale of Dairy Crest's dairies operations to müller for a phase 2 investigation Link to source: [bit.ly/1Mw1g4m] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.