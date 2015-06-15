BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce top-line results from two phase III clinical trials
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO
June 15 Asetek A/S :
* Announces positive conclusion of lawsuit with CoolIT Systems, Inc.
* Says on June 12, 2015, United States District Court for Northern California (San Jose) determined that CoolIT Systems, Inc. shall pay damages to Asetek in amount of $1,873,168
* Says ruling is not appealable by either party
* Says Asetek expects to receive full payment of that damages amount within 180 days from date of Court's ruling, and payments will be recognized in Asetek's financials when received
