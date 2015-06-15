BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Straumann Holding AG :
* Secures access to leading-edge digital technology by increasing stake in Dental Wings to 55 pct
* Announced today that it has increased its stake in Dental Wings Inc. from 44 pct to 55 pct with an option for a stepped increase to full ownership by 2020
* Although Straumann now holds majority of shares, founding shareholders will retain a controlling interest and will remain with company, together with executive management
* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage: