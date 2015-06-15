June 15 Serodus ASA :

* Receives approval for a clinical trial application from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to commence a phase IIa safety study with SER150 in patients diagnosed with diabetic nephropathy

* Says study will be running during 2015 and 2016

* Says expects interim safety results from first cohort end 2015 and final data second half of 2016

