BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Serodus ASA :
* Receives approval for a clinical trial application from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to commence a phase IIa safety study with SER150 in patients diagnosed with diabetic nephropathy
* Says study will be running during 2015 and 2016
* Says expects interim safety results from first cohort end 2015 and final data second half of 2016
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016