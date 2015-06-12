BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Eiffage and Credit Agricole :
* Crédit Agricole Assurances, together with Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Centre Est, acquires from Eiffage the Grand Hôtel-Dieu de Lyon, a hotel complex in Lyon
* Eiffage ensures with its subsidiaries Eiffage Construction and Eiffage Energie, all the reconversion works at the Grand Hôtel-Dieu, to be accomplished in 2018 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.