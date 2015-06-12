June 12 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Says ensures long-term continuity in managing board

* Managing board contract with Klaus Schmitt, who has been company's Chief Operations Officer since start of 2006, has now been extended by five years until Dec. 31, 2020

* Contract with Chief Financial Officer Arwed Fischer will expire as at Feb. 29, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1BanKHr

