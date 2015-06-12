BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
June 12 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Says ensures long-term continuity in managing board
* Managing board contract with Klaus Schmitt, who has been company's Chief Operations Officer since start of 2006, has now been extended by five years until Dec. 31, 2020
* Contract with Chief Financial Officer Arwed Fischer will expire as at Feb. 29, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1BanKHr
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5