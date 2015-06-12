BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 12 LK Designer Shops SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($461,800)
* FY 2014 net loss of 349,324 zlotys
* Confirms its forecast for H1, published on June 3
* Sees H1 revenue of 2.7 million zlotys and H1 net loss of 150,000 zlotys
* There is no comparable data as the company was set up on June 12, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6813 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees