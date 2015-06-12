June 12 LK Designer Shops SA :

* FY 2014 revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($461,800)

* FY 2014 net loss of 349,324 zlotys

* Confirms its forecast for H1, published on June 3

* Sees H1 revenue of 2.7 million zlotys and H1 net loss of 150,000 zlotys

* There is no comparable data as the company was set up on June 12, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

