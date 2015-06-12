BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
June 12 Alcatel Lucent SA :
* Says Alcatel-Lucent and Sequans are to power IoT prototyping platform for Orange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.