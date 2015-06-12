June 12 Medigene AG :

* Plans to issue new shares to finance its cancer immunotherapy programme

* Plans a cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders by offering up to approx. 5.6 million new shares

* Resolved to settle payment in value of 700,000 euros for achievement of a milestone in clinical development of dendritic cell (DC) vaccines, as planned, in form of new shares

* Subscription price of new shares is planned to be determined on June 26, 2015

* Intends to increase its share capital of 14,051,815.00 euros ($15.68 million) up to a total of 19,645,993.00 euros by issuing up to 5,594,178 new shares