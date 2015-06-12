BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 12 Highlight Communications AG :
* Distribution of a dividend from reserves from capital contributions of 0.20 Swiss francs per bearer share was resolved in line with motion by board of directors for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees