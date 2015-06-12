BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 12 Euronext NV :
* Says Turenne Investissement lists on Euronext
* Turenne Investissement listed through admission to trading of 4,166,466 shares making up its equity following its transfer from Alternext
* Turenne Investissement's market capitalisation was 20 million euros ($22.44 million) on day of listing Source text: bit.ly/1FXWJTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)