BRIEF-Oponeo.pl April net sales up 0.5 pct YoY
* Company's April net sales at 75.4 million zlotys ($19.6 million), up 0.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8392 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 New Look Group Ltd
* Announces pricing of its offering of about 1.2 bln stg(equivalent) of senior secured notes due 2022 and senior notes due 2023 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.