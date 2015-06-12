June 12 Dinamia :

* Says will buy its own shares after exercising the right of withdrawal by shareholders who didn't vote in favour of N+1 merger

* Says will buy its own shares for 8.1305 euros per share

* Says will buy 24.94 percent of its share capital for about 33 million euros ($37 million)

