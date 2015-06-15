June 15 Ucb Sa

* Positive results from phase 3 study evaluating Cimzia(Certolizumab Pegol) in DMARD-naïve rheumatoid arthritis patients

* Phase 3 C-EARLY study showed substantial benefits, at 52 weeks, of adding Cimzia to optimized methotrexate treatment

* Submitted regulatory application to EMA for an extension of Cimzia indication in RA