BRIEF-Celyad grants to Novartis a non-exclusive license for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T Cells Patents
* Celyad grants to Novartis a non-exclusive license for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T Cells Patents
June 15 Ucb Sa
* Positive results from phase 3 study evaluating Cimzia(Certolizumab Pegol) in DMARD-naïve rheumatoid arthritis patients
* Phase 3 C-EARLY study showed substantial benefits, at 52 weeks, of adding Cimzia to optimized methotrexate treatment
* Submitted regulatory application to EMA for an extension of Cimzia indication in RA
* Ablynx completes patient recruitment in its Phase III HERCULES study of caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)